Iconic brands Kellogg’s and McKee Foods’ Little Debbie have collaborated once again to bring out their latest treat-inspired cereal, Kellogg’s Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal. Featuring smooth, creamy chocolate and lightly roasted peanut butter flavors combined with crunchy cereal pieces coated in fudge, the cereal aims to evoke the quintessential Nutty Buddy snacking experience. Now available at Walmart, the product has a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 8.2-ounce box and $5.99 for a 13.1-ounce box. The brands first teamed up in 2020 to offer Kellogg’s Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal and Kellogg’s Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal.