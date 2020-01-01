The Kellogg Co. is shaking up snack time with Kellogg’s Jumbo Snax, featuring classic breakfast cereals in snack packaging. The line consists of Kellogg’s Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Corn Pops caramel crunch flavor and Frosted Flakes-inspired Tiger Paws, the last of which has a flavor similar to the famous breakfast food, but in a uniquely shaped cereal bite inspired by the cereal brand’s iconic mascot, Tony the Tiger. “Kellogg’s cereals shine as stars of the breakfast table, but for many, morning isn’t the only time for cereal,” noted Erin Storm, marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. “With 30% of cereal eaten outside of breakfast (“Burke Landmark Eating Occasions Study” 2019), we believe Kellogg’s Jumbo Snax make snacking easier, and that each bite unleashes jumbo fun for the whole family.” All four varieties are available in two options: a 12-pouch multipack of 0.45-ounce single-serve bags for on-the-go snacking, and a 6-ounce multiserve resealable bag for sharing, with a suggested retail price range of $2.99-$6.98 depending on count and pack size.