KeHE Picks 44 ‘Golden Ticket’ Winners at Latest TRENDfinder Event

KeHE Distributors LLC has selected 44 Golden Ticket winners from more than 1,000 applicants in its most recent virtual TRENDfinder event. Seven brands were also identified as potential participants in KeHE elevate, which provides a growth platform for select aspiring leading-edge brands.

The 44 Golden Ticket winners will join KeHE’s product portfolio and gain exposure to 30,000-plus retail locations across North America. As well as helping the selected brands navigate the distribution industry, KeHE is offering supplier promotional programs at no charge to the recipients.

At the event, 215 suppliers had one-on-one pitch meetings with KeHE’s category management team. Of all the brands that were interviewed, 44 were chosen as Golden Ticket winners and added to KeHE’s growing product assortment. Brands were selected based on their ingredients, innovation, taste, scalability, packaging, purpose and passion.

The 44 winners of the Golden Ticket are (brands with an asterisk are also being considered for KeHE elevate):



“As an experienced distributor, we have the connections and know-how to support new brands as they navigate the distribution industry,” noted Rachelle Radcliffe, KeHE’s director of brand development. “We were truly impressed by our Golden Ticket winners and are excited to watch these brands grow and become beloved staples for customers.”

At KeHE’s last TRENDfinder event, held this past summer, it named 16 Golden Ticket recipients.

The upcoming virtual Diversity TRENDfinder event, scheduled for Jan. 15-26, 2024, is designed to provide a platform for the diverse supplier community to showcase their products, connect with industry professionals and explore potential collaborations. Applications for the virtual Diversity TRENDfinder Event are open through Dec. 15.

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE distributes natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With more than 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE is a Certified B Corporation.