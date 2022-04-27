KeHE Holiday Show to Return in Person

KeHE Distributors LLC’s holiday show is scheduled to take place June 15-16 in Chicago at McCormick Place, with the digital portion of the event occurring June 9-21 on the KeHE CONNECT platform. The show was last held in person back in 2019.

Held for more than 30 years in Chicago, the KeHE Holiday Show has offered an opportunity to find out about and experience new products and brands. Attendees can sample, explore and buy natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to stock their shelves ahead of the holiday season. The event also provides chances to network with colleagues, and access to one-of-a-kind deals. More than 700 brands will be featured this year.

“The show is a can’t-miss experience that the natural, specialty and fresh product community looks forward to every year,” said Ari Goldsmith, VP of marketing and digital media of Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE. “There is no other show in the grocery marketplace that can offer the amount of variety and substantial return on investment that the show successfully provides. For retailers and suppliers, it’s one of the best opportunities to connect directly, face to face, saving time and establishing meaningful relationships to not only satisfy business needs, but ultimately satisfy the needs and tastes of consumers across the country who will soon be purchasing these innovative goods.”

The 2022 KeHE Holiday Show will feature the company’s On Trend awards, the Next Generation Innovation Showcase, crazy GOOD Deal Hubs, and a Serving Goodness Event powered by Lombard, Ill.-based sales and marketing firm Hanson Faso. KeHE will present celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern at special cooking demonstrations and tastings on the show floor, Wednesday, June 15, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. CT. The in-person event will conclude with an attendee-only after-show party at the Field Museum.

KeHE is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. The Certified B Corporation has more than 6,800 employee-owners.