Keebler Pretzel Pie Crust

Keebler aims to make holiday – or anytime – baking easier with its Pretzel Pie Crust, a sweet-and-salty extension of the iconic cookie brand’s ready-to-eat crusts. Enabling families to enjoy baking together without having to start from scratch, the crust can be used for both bake and no-bake pies. Consumers just add their favorite fillings, and within minutes, their treats are good to go. A 6-ounce 9-inch Pretzel Pie Crust retails for a suggested $3.12 at Walmart, and the product is also available at Wegmans and H-E-B. The packaging features a QR code guiding consumers to Keebler’s Open for Magic platform for recipe inspiration. Keebler is a brand of Ferrero.