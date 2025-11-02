Beloved cookie maker Keebler is doubling up on chocolate with the introduction of Keebler Fudge Stripes Double Fudge cookies. The product launch marks the Ferraro Group brand’s first permanent flavor addition to its iconic Fudge Stripes portfolio, enabling chocolate lovers and cookie fans to enjoy the item year-round. Keebler’s Double Fudge cookies combine a crisp, chocolatey base with a generous coating of rich fudge, delivering the right balance of texture and flavor in every bite. The product retails for a suggested $4.80 per 11.5-ounce package. Additionally, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, Keebler has rolled out limited-edition Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudge Stripes Cookies, inspired by the flavor known throughout the world of the popular book and film series. The brand’s more than 30 varieties of cookies and sweet treats are said to be magically crafted by Ernie and the other Keebler Elves in a hollow tree.