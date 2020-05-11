Kathy Russello Retiring From Retail Business Services

Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, said Kathy Russello, EVP, people systems and services, will retire at the end of the year after 43 years of service with Retail Business Services and the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA. Russello will stay on in an advisory capacity with the company next year.

“Kathy has been an excellent leader for our organization, and we’re extremely appreciative of her many contributions,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Quincy, Massachusetts-based Retail Business Services. “Under her leadership, she has led people systems and services, organizational development, training, diversity and inclusion, recruiting, and talent management for the organization. She also played an integral role in the successful merger of Ahold and Delhaize, leading human resources, organizational development and design, among other areas. We thank Kathy for her dedicated service and wish her all the best during retirement.”

Russello began her career in store operations with Mayfair Supermarkets, in Elizabeth, N.J., before moving on to senior level executive roles in human resources and labor relations. Her experience spans both grocery retail and human resources. In 2018, Russello received Progressive Grocer’s Trailblazer Award, in recognition of her many accomplishments in the retail grocery industry and her advocacy for women in retail.

“Kathy has been a strong advocate for people her entire career,” continued Wheeler. “In everything she does, she always puts people first and strongly believes they are the heart of the business, and is deeply committed to associates’ ongoing development.”

Beyond her career achievements, Russello is an active volunteer for the New Jersey Food Bank, where she was also a board member, and is currently president of the Ahold Delhaize USA Family Foundation.

Retail Business Services provides services to five East Coast grocery banners: Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. Parent company