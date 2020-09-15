Paul Scorza to Retire from Retail Business Services

Retail Business Services LLC, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has revealed that EVP and CIO Paul Scorza will retire at the end of the year. Scorza will remain with the company in an advisory capacity to ensure a seamless transition to his as-yet-unchosen replacement.

“Paul has been an excellent leader in the information and technology space for our organization, and we're extremely appreciative of his many successes,” noted Roger Wheeler, president of Quincy, Massachusetts-based Retail Business Services. “Under his leadership, Paul helped ensure the successful merger of Ahold and Delhaize and stood up the IT organization supporting all of the U.S. brands under Retail Business Services. He has also pioneered new technologies to better serve customers, from scan-and-go frictionless checkout to piloting a new frictionless store. We thank Paul for his dedicated service and wish him all the best during retirement.”

Scorza joined Ahold Delhaize USA in 2013. The search for his successor is underway.

Retail Business Services provides services to five East Coast grocery banners: Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.