Kashi Simply Raisin Cereal

Natural food pioneer Kashi has launched Simply Raisin biscuit cereal, its first zero-grams-added-sugar offering, to join the brand’s existing cereal lineup. A bowl of the slightly sweet whole wheat biscuits provides 100% of the daily recommended serving of whole grains, 7 grams of fiber and 7 grams of protein. The fruit-sweetened biscuits are made with sun-ripened California raisins, a touch of cinnamon, and Certified Transitional wheat. Certified Transitional farming supports farmers during the three-year process to become USDA certified organic by ensuring that crops are grown using sustainable processes, which means avoiding genetically modified seeds or conventional synthetic pesticides. Simply Raisin retails for a suggested $4.39 per 15.6-ounce box.