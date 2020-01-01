Kashi by Kids Super Loops Cereal

Natural food pioneer Kashi enlisted its Kashi Kids Crew, a group of Gen Z consumers ranging in age from 13 to 17, to create two cereals for its Kashi by Kids line, in which every product is created by kids, for kids. Available in Chocolate and Berry flavors, the cereals provide 4 grams of protein and contain low-sugar ingredients like berries and cocoa. Instead of using single-grain flour, Kashi employs a blend of diverse superfood ingredients, among them brown rice flour and red lentil flour, that are not only healthier, but also enhance the texture and flavors of the cereals, according to Kashi. Both flavors are additionally Non-GMO Project Verified and USDA Organic. To engage younger consumers, Kashi has placed Mad Libs and other games on the backs of the cereal boxes. The product line’s launch includes the posting on social media platforms of a Kids Crew video in which its young members share their favorite ways to eat the cereals. A 9.5-ounce box of either flavor retails for a suggested $3.99.