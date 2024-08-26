Kar’s Snack Mix Line with M&M’s

Snack and treat provider Second Nature Brands has rolled out a collaboration between trail mix brand Kar’s Nuts and iconic M&M’s candies. The two snack mixes – Kar’s Caramel ‘N Chocolate with M&M’s and Kar’s Favorites Mix with M&M’s – are now arriving at select retailers nationwide. Sweet and salty Kar’s Caramel ‘N Chocolate with M&M’s features a blend of M&M’s Caramel Candies, M&M’s Milk Chocolate Candies, roasted and salted peanuts, and crunchy butter toffee peanuts, while sweet-tart Kar’s Favorites Mix with M&M’s offers a mix of M&M’s Milk Chocolate Candies, M&M’s Peanut Butter Candies, M&M’s Peanut Candies, roasted and salted peanuts, honey-roasted peanuts, and tart dried cranberries. A 20-ounce pouch of either variety retails for a suggested $8.99. M&M’s is a brand of Mars Inc.