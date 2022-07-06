Karns Foods Takes Control of Beef Supply Chain

Karns Foods is keeping it close to home for its store brand beef – like, really close. The Pennsylvania-based independent grocer has gone vertical with its beef supply chain, working with local farmers and ranchers who provide a variety of cuts for its new PA Preferred label.

Rather than wait for the under-pressure supply chain to settle out, the Karns operation opted to produce its own beef – and start the Karns Beef Company – by teaming up with more 19 family-owned cattle businesses in the agriculturally-rich area of central Pennsylvania. The grocer is also collaborating with the Keystone Farm Future program that aims to deliver on consumer demand for locally-sourced products while simultaneously supporting area producers, especially dairy farmers who have struggled in recent years due to market changes and declining demand for cow’s milk.

The PA Preferred line offered by the Karns Beef Company includes 100% Black Angus Choice and Prime beef products, including steaks, roasts, ground beef and unique butcher cuts like flat iron, skirt and hanger steaks. The cuts will be available in the meat case at all 10 Karns locations.