Health-and-wellness beverage brand Karma Water has now introduced Karma Energy Water. Made in collaboration with global ingredient manufacturer Kyowa USA, the product marries the invigoration of 150 milligrams of natural caffeine sourced from green tea and b-complex vitamins with Kyowa USA’s clinically studied brain health ingredient Cognizin Citicoline, in addition to a blend of nootropics, adaptogens and essential nutrients. Karma Energy Water also features the brand’s proprietary Push Cap, an innovative technology that protects the active nutrients until seconds before consumption to ensure optimal potency. Retailing for a suggested retail price range of $2.49-$2.99 per 18-fluid-ounce bottle of any variety, the product comes in five naturally sweetened flavors: Raspberry Peach, Melon Dragonfruit, Blueberry Watermelon, Orange Mango and Pineapple Coconut. In contrast to other health-conscious energy drinks, Karma Energy Water takes a firm stance against artificial and/or processed sweeteners such as sucralose and erythritol, as well as artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. All of Karma Water’s products are also vegan, non-GMO, and free of gluten and lactose.