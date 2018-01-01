Just Infused Calorie-Free Flavored Waters

Just Water has introduced Just Infused, a collection of three certified organic, unsweetened flavors made with 100 percent spring water sourced from upstate New York and bottled in paper-based cartons. Flavors include Organic Apple Cinnamon, Organic Tangerine and Organic Lemon. Flavors are light and refreshing, and taste as if there were just a slice of lemon, tangerine or apple in the bottle. Containing no other ingredients and no calories, the waters retailer for a suggested $1.69 to $1.99 per 16.9-fluid-ounce bottle.