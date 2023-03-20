Just Ice Tea Line Extension

Planet-friendly snack company Eat the Change, founded by social entrepreneur Seth Goldman and celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn, have expanded its ready-to-drink organic Just Ice Tea line to include three additional varieties: Mango White Tea (60 calories per bottle), Original Black Tea (0 calories per bottle) and caffeine-free Lemon Ginger Herbal Tea (40 calories per bottle). Launched nationwide in early last October 2022, Just Ice Tea is an organic, fair trade and OU Kosher-certified bottled tea line from the original Honest Tea founders. Just Ice Tea offers unsweetened and Just Sweet Enough options, the latter using organic, Fair Trade Certified agave and/or honey as the sweetener. The three additional SKUs join the six original organic tea varieties of Original Green Tea, Honey Green Tea, Moroccan Mint Green Tea, Peach Oolong Tea, Half Tea & Half Lemonade, and Berry Hibiscus Herbal Tea. The three latest varieties retail for a suggested $2.69 per 16-fluid-ounce bottle.