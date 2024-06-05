The latest plant-based innovation from JUST is the frozen JUST Egg Breakfast Burritos line. The product offers 10 grams of plant-based protein from fluffy bites of JUST Egg, nutritious vegetables and chef-crafted seasonings. Each burrito is filled and rolled by hand to ensure optimal quality – a departure from traditional methods of making frozen burritos, according to the brand. Featuring no soy, no egg, no added sugar, no artificial flavors and no GMOs, JUST Egg breakfast burritos are made from simple ingredients to create a complete plant-based breakfast. The line comes in two varieties: The JUST Egg Skillet Breakfast Burrito is filled with JUST Egg, roasted potato chunks, broccoli florets, sautéed mushrooms and green bell peppers, seasoned with dill, caramelized onions and black pepper, while the JUST Egg Southwest Breakfast Burrito pairs savory plant-based eggs with brown rice, black beans and earthy poblano peppers, topped off with a tingly chipotle sauce and a sprinkle of cumin, paprika and cayenne. Both varieties can be microwaved from frozen in a mere three minutes. JUST Egg Breakfast Burritos retail for $6.99 per 5.5-ounce package of either variety.