Already known for its scramble bowls, Just Crack an Egg, a brand of The Kraft Heinz Co., has now introduced Omelet Rounds, a protein-packed baked breakfast option that can be ready in less than a minute. Just Crack an Egg Omelet Rounds are made with cage-free eggs and feature a hot and fluffy center, with no artificial flavors, dyes or preservatives. The line is available in four varieties: All American, with uncured bacon and sharp cheddar cheese; Three Meat, with pork sausage, uncured bacon, uncured ham and cheddar cheese; Classic, with uncured ham, cheddar cheese, red pepper, green pepper and onion; and Broccoli Cheddar, with cheddar cheese and broccoli. A 4.6-ounce 2-pack of any variety retails for a suggested $3.49 in the refrigerated aisle of grocery stores.