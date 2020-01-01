Asahi Soft Drink Ltd, a subsidiary of global alcoholic, beverage and food business group Asahi Group Holdings, has introduced to the United States its top-selling ready-to-drink beverage in Asia, Juroku Cha, a traditional Japanese grain and botanical tea made from 16 all-natural ingredients -- in fact, “Joroku Cha” literally means “16 tea” in Japanese. Unsweetened and naturally free of caffeine and gluten, Juroku Cha is brewed with a variety of healthy grains and botanicals, including guava leaves, shiitake mushrooms, jujube and kelp, along with ancient grains. Each carefully selected ingredient is individually roasted to create a unique nutty taste that is said to pair well with most foods. The suggested retail price of Juroku Cha is $2.49 per 6.9-fluid-ounce bottle.