Family-owned Jovial Foods, a maker of gluten-free, grain-free and organic Italian foods, has now introduced Organic Einkorn Pancake & Waffle Mix. Created with just five organic ingredients and flour ground from regeneratively grown organic einkorn, an ancient grain, the mix can be used to whip up fluffy pancakes or crispy waffles with a rich, nutty flavor. The USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, Vegan and Certified Glyphosate Residue Free product offers an easy, nutrient-rich breakfast upgrade. A 16-ounce package retails for a suggested $7.99 at Whole Foods Market and on Jovial’s website.