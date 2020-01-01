Joolies Snack Packs

Joolies, a grower of organic California medjool dates in Southern California’s Coachella Valley, has come out with Snack Packs featuring three pitted dates or three whole dates, providing a delicious and healthy option for a post-workout snack or child’s lunchbox. Boasting natural plant fiber and a low glycemic index, dates provide clean energy with no crash, are packed with magnesium and B vitamins, and contain 50% more potassium than a banana by weight. Also, the superfruits are noted for their sweet caramel flavor. To ensure the best possible quality, Joolies dates are hand-picked from the tree, carefully packed at peak ripeness and never dried. “Making medjool dates more accessible and snackable was a natural next step, but it just hadn’t been done before in the category,” said Joolies CEO Mark Masten. “We’re excited to see these positioned in the produce and center-aisle sets of the grocery store and beyond, like coffee shops and other points of brand discovery.” A vibrantly colored 1.4-ounce snack pack -- about the size of a deck of cards -- retails for a suggested $2.49.