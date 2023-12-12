John Soules Foods Breaded Chicken Breast Sandwiches

Keeping a keen eye on dining trends, ready-to-cook and -eat chicken and beef product provider John Soules Foods has launched a line of frozen chicken sandwiches offering restaurant flavor for anytime home consumption. For its Spicy Chicken Breast Sandwich and Southern Style Chicken Breast Sandwich, the brand places high-quality, juicy, all-natural marinated and breaded chicken breasts within a soft golden brioche bun. Currently available for purchase in Walmart stores nationwide, the products retail for a suggested $4.97 per 11-ounce two-pack of either variety. The chicken sandwiches join other restaurant-style products from John Soules Foods including Southern Style Chicken Bites and Strips, Spicy Chicken Strips and Sweet & Spicy BBQ Chicken Strips that launched earlier this year.