Jewel-Osco Provides $100K Grant to Bolster Food Security

To shore up food security, the Jewel-Osco banner of Albertsons Cos. and its Jewel-Osco Foundation has given a $100,000 grant to the Northern Illinois Food Bank. The donation supports the food bank’s SNAP outreach team as it works to provide sustenance to families and individuals in need.

“We’re always looking for the best ways to fight hunger in the communities we serve. By partnering with top-notch organizations like Northern Illinois Food Bank, we know we can make a difference in the lives of our neighbors who are facing food insecurity issues,” said Mike Withers, president of Jewel-Osco. “We appreciate the work of Northern Illinois Food Bank to help qualifying individuals in our neighborhoods connect with existing federal meal programs.” The grant will be used for meal programs such as SNAP, WIC, P-EBT and free or reduced school nutrition programs.

Added Melinda Craigs-Ingram, the Food Bank’s SNAP Outreach Manager: “We’re grateful that Jewel-Osco is partnering with us to help ensure our neighbors have enough to eat.”

The goal of Jewel-Osco Foundation Nourishing Neighbors program is to ensure those who live in the communities served by Jewel-Osco have enough food to eat. Shoppers can use their SNAP EBT benefits at Jewel-Osco stores and some locations offer online ordering with the Link Card.

Jewel-Osco Foundation is a part of the national Albertsons Companies Foundation. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.