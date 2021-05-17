Kraft Heinz’s Jet-Puffed marshmallow brand has now come out with Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Bites, snack-sized marshmallows smothered in chocolate and available in three flavors: Coconut, coconut-flavored marshmallows encased in a dark chocolatey coating and topped with toasted coconut; Birthday Cake, vanilla cake-flavored marshmallows enrobed in a creamy white chocolatey coating and topped with rainbow sprinkles; and S’mores, vanilla-flavored marshmallows wrapped in a milk chocolatey coating and topped with graham cracker crumbs. The line meets the needs of consumers in search of snacks offering convenience, portability and resealable freshness. All three varieties retail for a suggested $3.99 per 4-ounce resealable package.