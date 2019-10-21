Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Enter the Frozen Foods Aisle at Walmart

Celebrity power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have introduced a new line of affordable frozen meals available at Walmart. The retail giant has partnered with Tiller & Hatch Supply Co., a company that offers ready-to-cook frozen meals designed for an electric pressure cooker, with ingredients that create artisanal pastas, hearty stews and soups.

These prepared meals are backed by singer and actress Lopez and former Major League Baseball player Rodriguez, who've both been committed to making health and wellness a central part of their lives, according to the companies.

"This is an option we wish had been available to our families growing up," said Rodriguez. "We are committed, like Tiller & Hatch, to doing good. This partnership offers us the opportunity to provide affordable and nutritious meals to families across America while making significant charitable contributions to shelters and food-based charities across the country."

Starting at less than $3 per serving, Tiller & Hatch meals can feed a family of four for less than $12. Consumers can choose between the subscription delivery option — 4-, 6-, or 8-meal bundles — or they can purchase in-store at Walmart.

A portion of the proceeds from all sales will benefit a variety of shelters and charities working to fight hunger.

