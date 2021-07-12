Available in four iconic Jelly Belly jelly bean flavors -- Very Cherry, Watermelon, Island Punch and Berry Blue -- Jelly Belly Sugar-Free Gum offers a taste of the beloved confection in a different format. The product line was created by Ford Gum & Machine Co., which is also responsible for such other favorites as Big League Chew, Smarties gum and candy, Warheads gum and candy, and Carousel gumball machines. Jelly Belly Sugar-Free Gum comes in a traditional blister pack of 12 with a suggested retail price of $1.49, as well as a 55-piece jar retailing for suggested $2.99 in the Watermelon and Berry Blue varieties at Dollar General locations.