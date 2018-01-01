Press enter to search
Jelly Belly Retro Collection Candies

Jelly Belly Retro Collection Candies

Jelly Belly Candy Co. has introduced its Retro Collection, comprising such classics as Chocolate Dutch Mints, Fruit Sours, Licorice Bridge Mix, the Original 8 Jelly Belly jelly beans, Raspberries and Blackberries, and Candy Corn. The candy’s 1960s-inspired retro clear cans are intended to match their contents and sport resealable plastic lids to keep candy fresh. Additionally, the Candy Corn flip-top box pays homage to the company’s roots from the early 20th century.

Products are as follows:

  • Chocolate Dutch Mints – Mint crème centers drenched in dark chocolate, then finished in thin candy shells in shades of lavender, mint and white. They retail in 5-ounce cans.

  • Fruit Sours – Soft jell centers in flavors such as cherry, grape, green apple, lemon and tangerine, all finished with a sour shell. They retail in 5.7-ounce cans.

  • Raspberries and Blackberries – Soft jell centers finished with non-pareil seeds to add unique texture. They retail in 4-ounce cans.

  • Licorice Bridge Mix – Chewy licorice pastels, soft and non-pareil licorice buttons, and licorice jelly beans. They retail in 5.3-ounce cans.

  • Original 8 – Includes flavors such as cream soda, grape, green apple, lemon, licorice, root beer, tangerine and verry cherry. They retail in 7-ounce cans.

  • Candy Corn – These contain a flavor profile that mingles creamy fondant and vanilla notes. They retail in 4.5-ounce boxes.

