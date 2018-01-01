Jelly Belly Retro Collection Candies

Jelly Belly Candy Co. has introduced its Retro Collection, comprising such classics as Chocolate Dutch Mints, Fruit Sours, Licorice Bridge Mix, the Original 8 Jelly Belly jelly beans, Raspberries and Blackberries, and Candy Corn. The candy’s 1960s-inspired retro clear cans are intended to match their contents and sport resealable plastic lids to keep candy fresh. Additionally, the Candy Corn flip-top box pays homage to the company’s roots from the early 20th century.

Products are as follows: