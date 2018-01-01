Jelly Belly Retro Collection Candies
Jelly Belly Candy Co. has introduced its Retro Collection, comprising such classics as Chocolate Dutch Mints, Fruit Sours, Licorice Bridge Mix, the Original 8 Jelly Belly jelly beans, Raspberries and Blackberries, and Candy Corn. The candy’s 1960s-inspired retro clear cans are intended to match their contents and sport resealable plastic lids to keep candy fresh. Additionally, the Candy Corn flip-top box pays homage to the company’s roots from the early 20th century.
Products are as follows:
-
Chocolate Dutch Mints – Mint crème centers drenched in dark chocolate, then finished in thin candy shells in shades of lavender, mint and white. They retail in 5-ounce cans.
-
Fruit Sours – Soft jell centers in flavors such as cherry, grape, green apple, lemon and tangerine, all finished with a sour shell. They retail in 5.7-ounce cans.
-
Raspberries and Blackberries – Soft jell centers finished with non-pareil seeds to add unique texture. They retail in 4-ounce cans.
-
Licorice Bridge Mix – Chewy licorice pastels, soft and non-pareil licorice buttons, and licorice jelly beans. They retail in 5.3-ounce cans.
-
Original 8 – Includes flavors such as cream soda, grape, green apple, lemon, licorice, root beer, tangerine and verry cherry. They retail in 7-ounce cans.
-
Candy Corn – These contain a flavor profile that mingles creamy fondant and vanilla notes. They retail in 4.5-ounce boxes.