Jelly Belly Candy Cupcakes

Jelly Belly Candy Cupcakes

Jelly Belly Candy Cupcakes

Jelly Belly Candy Co. has introduced an assortment of miniature cupcake replicas in five flavors: strawberry, blueberry, chocolate, French vanilla and banana. Each piece offers a cupcake flavor base and a frosting flavor on top, finished off by a bakery-style swirl. Similar to the brand’s Candy Cones and candy corn, Jelly Belly Candy Cupcakes have a smooth, creamy texture. Retailing for a suggested $2.99 per 3-ounce grab-and go bag and also available in bulk, the sweets arrive in stores in August.

 

