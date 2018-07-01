Jam Cellars Butter Chardonnay in Cans

Jam Cellars has released its Butter Chardonnay in cans. With an SRP of $19.99 per four-pack, each 250-milliliter can has the same signature, bright yellow label as its bottled counterpart. The wine is described as "rich, bold and luscious," with notes of stone fruit and baked lemon. It is cold-fermented to a "lush creaminess" and aged in a unique blend of oak. Jam Cellars expects to follow this first release of cans with others in its portfolio including California Candy Dry Rosé.