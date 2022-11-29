Jack N’ Jill Natural Bath Time Essentials for Kids

Already a well-known kids’ natural care brand in Australia, family-owned Jack N’ Jill has now brought its Bath Time Essentials line to the United States. Expertly crafted and rigorously tested with children and families in mind, the line features products crafted for all children, with some items specifically designed for newborns’ skin. For instance, Jack N’ Jill’s Baby Wash and Baby Lotion are both dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic, using native extracts and organic oils that make them suitable for the most sensitive skin.Both products are free from soap, color, propylene glycol, lanolin and synthetic fragrances. Additional products in the line are Blissful Bubbles, Detangler Leave-In Conditioner, and Shampoo & Body Wash. All of the products come in fully recyclable bottles and packaging. Bath Time Essentials products have suggested retail prices of $8.99-$11.99.