It's Time to Find the Best Independent Grocers

Are you an independent grocer, or do you work with an amazing independent grocery stores? If so, let hear about it. Progressive Grocer is seeking nominations for its Outstanding Independent Awards that honor independent grocers who excel in the many different grocery categories, including fresh (prepared foods/deli, meat/seafood, bakery, produce), technology, community involvement and simply that “wow” factor that keeps customers coming back.

Some previous winners include Cardiff Seaside Market, Barons Market and Roche Bros. The 2019 winners will be lauded in the February issue of Progressive Grocer. Nominate your independent grocery or one you work with by Nov. 1 to be included in the selection for the 2019 Outstanding Independents.

You also can read about all of the great winners from 2018 to find business inspiration.