In collaboration with refrigerated pickle brand Grillo’s Pickles, Ithaca Hummus has launched its latest limited-time product, Ithaca Grillo’s Pickles Hummus. Coming just in time for grilling season, the dill-flavored hummus unites two fan-favorite brands for an unexpected twist to dress up popular summer meals. The hummus amplifies any burger or hot dog with a refreshing, pickle-forward bite, and brings a kick of dill when added to sandwiches or used as a dip for crudité. Hummus and pickle lovers can purchase Ithaca Grillo’s Pickles Hummus at select retailers such as Whole Foods Market and Stop & Shop, with rollout to additional retailers nationwide throughout the summer. The product is sold at a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 10-ounce container.