Ithaca Fire Roasted Salsas

Hummus brand Ithaca has now come out with Fire Roasted Salsas, each with a smoky punch. Available in Mild, Medium and Hot!, the clean-ingredient refrigerated offerings fill the void at retail for fresh salsa with a homemade taste. Ithaca uses a fire-roasting technique to bring out the crisp taste and smoky sweetness of the tomatoes; other ingredients include onions, jalapeño peppers, lime juice, cilantro, garlic, salt and vinegar – without the preservatives and additives typically found in store-bought fresh salsas. Ithaca’s salsas are also plant-based, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified and gluten-free, and contain no artificial ingredients. As an alternative to chemical preservatives, Ithaca controls the food safety of its products through a process called high-pressure processing (HPP), helping to preserve the nutrients and flavor of the ingredients. The brand’s products are also free from stabilizers, binders, additives, and emulsifiers. The Fire Roasted Salsas will be available at various Whole Foods Market locations, with a suggested retail price of $6.99 per 14-ounce container of any variety.