Island Pacific Partners With Law Enforcement to Combat Anti-Asian Violence

Walnut, Calif.-based Island Pacific Supermarket, a Filipino retail chain, recently partnered with local law enforcement in Union City, Calif., for a Stop Asian Hate community event to combat hate crimes towards all Asian Americans.

Island Pacific expressed solidarity with the Union City Police Department, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and the Union City Human Relations Committee by offering such resources as its facilities to help fight Asian hate crimes.

Like many cities around the United States, Union City has seen an alarming rise in anti-Asian sentiments. On Jan. 26, President Biden issued the “Presidential Memorandum Condemning and Combating Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance Against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (APPI) in the United States,” which mandates that the “Attorney General shall explore opportunities to support, consistent with applicable law, the efforts of State and local agencies, as well as AAPI communities and community-based organizations, to prevent discrimination, bullying, harassment and hate crimes against AAPI individuals, and expand collection of data and public reporting regarding hate incidents against such individuals."

Island Pacific has pledged its support for law enforcement in its effort to curb the rising anti-Asian hate crimes by making sure that all such incidents get reported to increase awareness and increase the likelihood that all perpetrators of hate crimes face justice.

Sgt. Czar Valdehueza, of the Union City Police Department, who also happens to be of Filipino-American descent, led the Stop Asian Hate event to encourage dialog between community members and various law enforcement agencies by providing resources such as pamphlets containing information in multiple languages on reporting hate crimes, as well as safety tips on crime prevention.

Island Pacific provided event attendees with Filipino food and ice cream.

Another Stop Asian Hate event is slated for May 22 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Marina Food Parking Lot at 1791 Decoto Road in Union City.

Island Pacific operates 17 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas. Its 17th location opened in February in Las Vegas at 317 N. Nellis Blvd.