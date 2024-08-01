International Delight Cold Foam Creamer

Product enables coffeeshop beverage experience at home
International Delight Cold Foam Creamer

International Delight’s latest offering, Cold Foam Creamer, quickly transforms any hot or cold coffee beverage into a foamy coffeeshop-style beverage. This first-of-its-kind refrigerated product meets a definite need: According to research conducted by Mintel, more than 50% of consumers are creating such beverages at home. International Delight Cold Foam Creamer comes in three fan-favorite flavors, French Vanilla, Caramel Macchiato, and Sweet & Creamy, each of which both creams and foams the coffee, gradually mixing with the beverage in the cup for a unique, indulgent experience that creates sippable foam in seconds – no frothers or extra tools needed. A 14-ounce bottle of any variety retails for a suggested $5.49. International Delight is a brand of Danone North America.

Other Popular Products

Numi Damiana Organic Herbal Supplement

Numi Damiana Organic Herbal Supplement Teaser

Doughlicious

Doughlicious Boxes Teaser

White Claw 0% Alcohol

White Claw 0% Alcohol Teaser

For More Details

$5.49

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds