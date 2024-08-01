International Delight’s latest offering, Cold Foam Creamer, quickly transforms any hot or cold coffee beverage into a foamy coffeeshop-style beverage. This first-of-its-kind refrigerated product meets a definite need: According to research conducted by Mintel, more than 50% of consumers are creating such beverages at home. International Delight Cold Foam Creamer comes in three fan-favorite flavors, French Vanilla, Caramel Macchiato, and Sweet & Creamy, each of which both creams and foams the coffee, gradually mixing with the beverage in the cup for a unique, indulgent experience that creates sippable foam in seconds – no frothers or extra tools needed. A 14-ounce bottle of any variety retails for a suggested $5.49. International Delight is a brand of Danone North America.