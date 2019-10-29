An Inside Look at the Path to Purchase Expo Campus 2019

Marketers can find plenty of solutions to up their business this November at the Path to Purchase Institute’s largest annual event in November.

The 2019 Path to Purchase Expo (P2PX) will be held Nov. 13-14 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, hosted by The Path to Purchase Institute, part of EnsembleIQ, Progressive Grocer's parent company.

The P2PX Campus, or show floor, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 13. The Campus opens again at 8 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14.

The campus will include a collaborative environment where education, exhibits, meals and snack breaks are located all in one prime location at the event. It will also include:

Inspiring keynotes from Walgreens' CMO, Forrester Research's principal analyst , and actor-turned-entrepreneur Rainn Wilson , co-founder of SoulPancake.

from , and , co-founder of SoulPancake. Immersion tours introducing you to relevant exhibitor partners and including a special "swag bag" with a chance to win valuable airline miles .

introducing you to relevant exhibitor partners and including a special "swag bag" with a . Complete relaxation with the P2PX Spa Experience featuring massages, manicures and mimosas(!), courtesy of inMarket . Advance reservations for the complimentary spa are available.

featuring massages, manicures and mimosas(!), courtesy of . for the complimentary spa are available. Action-driven takeaways from our Tech and Data Pod sessions.

from our Tech and Data Pod sessions. Learning lab presentations that offer untapped strategies , proven best practices and actionable insights .

, and . A chance to meet and greet Rainn Wilson of "The Office."

Exhibitor Categories include: