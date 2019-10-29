Press enter to search
Close search

An Inside Look at the Path to Purchase Expo Campus 2019

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

An Inside Look at the Path to Purchase Expo Campus 2019

10/29/2019
A Look Inside the Path to Purchase Expo Campus 2019

Marketers can find plenty of solutions to up their business this November at the Path to Purchase Institute’s largest annual event in November.

The 2019 Path to Purchase Expo (P2PX) will be held Nov. 13-14 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, hosted by The Path to Purchase Institute, part of EnsembleIQ, Progressive Grocer's parent company. 

The P2PX Campus, or show floor, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 13. The Campus opens again at 8 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14.

The campus will include a collaborative environment where education, exhibits, meals and snack breaks are located all in one prime location at the event. It will also include:

  • Inspiring keynotes from Walgreens' CMOForrester Research's principal analyst, and actor-turned-entrepreneur Rainn Wilson, co-founder of SoulPancake.
  • Immersion tours introducing you to relevant exhibitor partners and including a special "swag bag" with a chance to win valuable airline miles.
  • Complete relaxation with the P2PX Spa Experience featuring massages, manicures and mimosas(!), courtesy of inMarketAdvance reservations for the complimentary spa are available.
  • Action-driven takeaways from our Tech and Data Pod sessions.
  • Learning lab presentations that offer untapped strategiesproven best practices and actionable insights.

  • A chance to meet and greet Rainn Wilson of "The Office."

Exhibitor Categories include:

  • Digital Media Platforms
  • In-Store Media
  • Retail Media/E-Commerce
  • Incentives (coupons/offers/digital, etc.)
  • P-O-P Display Services
  • Sampling/Social Activation
  • P-O-P Specialty
  • Shopper Insights/Research/Loyalty
  • Printers 

Here is a sampling of the exhibitors on the P2PX campus:

AKI Technologies 

Breaktime Media

Coinstar

Coolio North America

Eyeview

Fandango Rewards

Groundtruth

HMT Associates

ibotta

inMarket

Innomark Communications

Insignia Systems

Meyers

PureRED

Quad

Retail Solutions Inc. (RSI)

SellCheck

Valassis Digital

XPO Logistics

Visit path2purchaseexpo.com for more information and to:

Also Worth Reading

Technology and the Human Touch at P2PX

Technology and the Human Touch at P2PX

Walgreens CMO previews November keynote address at the Path to Purchase Expo in Chicago

Rainn Wilson to Keynote Path to Purchase Expo

Rainn Wilson to Keynote Path to Purchase Expo

'The Office' star will take the stage Nov. 14 in Chicago

3 Reasons Not to Miss the Path to Purchase Expo

3 Reasons Not to Miss the Path to Purchase Expo

The defining retail event takes place Nov. 13 and 14 in Chicago

Path to Purchase Expo Unveils New Format, Registration Opens

Path to Purchase Expo Unveils New Format, Registration Opens

P2PX event takes place Nov. 13-14, 2019, in Chicago

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

3 Reasons Not to Miss the Path to Purchase Expo
Events
3 Reasons Not to Miss the Path to Purchase Expo
Path to Purchase Expo Unveils New Format, Registration Opens
Events
Path to Purchase Expo Unveils New Format, Registration Opens