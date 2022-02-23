Ingles' Controller Promoted to CFO

Patricia “Pat” Jackson has been promoted to CFO at Ingles Markets, Inc. She will take over financial leadership for the company from Ronald B. Freeman, who is retiring after nearly 17 years at Ingles.

She is also a longtime employee, serving as controller since 2010. Prior to joining Ingles, she was CFO at Sisters of Mercy Corp. in Asheville, N.C. A licensed CPA, she earned a Master’s degree in accounting from Western Carolina University.

“We are proud to promote Pat Jackson as our new CFO. We look forward to her effective leadership and sound judgment helping us maintain our strong financial posture,” said Robert P. Ingle II, chairman of the board.

Freeman announced his retirement at the end of 2021. He also served as VP of finance and as a member of the company’s board of directors.

In its recently-released first quarter results, Ingles reported that its net sales reached $1.39 billion for the quarter ending Dec. 25, 2021, a 16.9% increase over the previous year. Net income also rose during that period, up to $66.2 million from $52.8 million.

Operating 198 supermarkets in six southeastern states, Ingles is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.