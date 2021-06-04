Industry Vet Tapped to Lead Ahold Delhaize USA’s Omnichannel Strategy

Retail Business Services (RBS), the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has named Rom Kosla, a food retail veteran with more than 25 years of information technology experience, EVP, IT and CIO. In his new role, Kosla will oversee all aspects of IT for the U.S. businesses, with a particular focus on delivering common systems and innovation that create digitally enabled experiences and support the omnichannel aims of Ahold Delhaize USA’s local banners.

Kosla joins RBS from Purchase, New York-based PepsiCo, where his most recent position was SVP and CIO of corporate and enterprise solutions. In his previous role, Kosla was responsible for all enterprise-wide applications, digital sales and mobile solutions platforms, as well as application security and enterprise-wide development and operations globally. Before joining PepsiCo, Kosla held IT roles at Deloitte Consulting and Nestlé.

“Rom has two and a half decades of global IT experience, across all aspects of the industry, from development and applications to infrastructure and e-commerce,” said Roger Wheeler, president of RBS. “He not only brings a depth of experience that will create strong IT foundations and strategies that support the brands’ omnichannel ambitions, but he is also a great leader of people with a proven track record of developing an inclusive culture where associates are engaged and find purpose in their work. We look forward to leveraging this strong blend of expertise and leadership during a pivotal time for Retail Business Services and all the U.S. businesses as we continue to transform for the future and meet the needs of connected customers.”

Kosla has advised the Global Women’s Leadership Forum and taken part for the Men on Board (MOB) initiative to support and mentor high-potential women in executive leadership roles.

“It is an honor for me to join Retail Business Services,” noted Kosla, who will be based in Quincy, Massachusetts. “We’re emerging from an unprecedented time for the food retail industry, and evolving consumer expectations continue to require new technologies, agile workstyles and more. I look forward to working alongside my new team and across the organization to support Ahold Delhaize USA and its local brands to pave the way for the future of grocery retail IT.”

Kosla’s predecessor as CIO, Paul Scorza, retired last September.

Peapod Digital Labs, RBS' sister company and Ahold Delhaize USA’s digital, e-commerce and commercial engine, recently launched a micro-fulfillment technology pilot with The Giant Co. banner in the Philadelphia market. Part of an e-commerce fulfillment center, the pilot employs a Swisslog solution including AutoStore technology powered by Swisslog’s SynQ software, as well as Peapod Digital Labs’ proprietary manual picking capabilities.

Retail Business Services provides services to five East Coast grocery banners: Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.