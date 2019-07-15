Industry Vet Sue Klug Joins Gelson's Board

Gelson’s Markets named industry veteran Sue Klug to its board of directors.

“We are thrilled to have Sue Klug join our board of directors,” said Rob McDougall, CEO of Gelson’s. “Her savvy marketing and operations experience in wholesale grocery, supermarket retailing and waste/recycling services will bring valuable insight to Gelson’s, and we are grateful to have her onboard.”

Klug currently serves as EVP, chief marketing office for Republic Services, a recycling and nonhazardous waste disposal company. Prior to moving into the waste segment, Klug spent more than 30 years in the grocery industry. From 2012 to 2016, she served as EVP, chief marketing officer for Unified Grocers and before that spent years in the retail segment. She worked for 10 years for Alberstons, serving as president of the Southern California division for five years and she was a senior executive for Safeway before that.

She also has served on the board of IGA (Independent Grocers Alliance) and the Western Association of Food Chains in L.A. County, where she was the first female president and chairperson. Klug also has been named one of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery multiple times.

Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s operates 27 specialty grocery stores in Southern California.