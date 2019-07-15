Press enter to search
Close search

Industry Vet Sue Klug Joins Gelson's Board

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Industry Vet Sue Klug Joins Gelson's Board

By Kat Martin - 07/15/2019
Industry Vet Sue Klug Joins Glesons Board
Sue Klug joins Gelson's Markets board

Gelson’s Markets named industry veteran Sue Klug to its board of directors.

“We are thrilled to have Sue Klug join our board of directors,” said Rob McDougall, CEO of Gelson’s. “Her savvy marketing and operations experience in wholesale grocery, supermarket retailing and waste/recycling services will bring valuable insight to Gelson’s, and we are grateful to have her onboard.”

Klug currently serves as EVP, chief marketing office for Republic Services, a recycling and nonhazardous waste disposal company. Prior to moving into the waste segment, Klug spent more than 30 years in the grocery industry. From 2012 to 2016, she served as EVP, chief marketing officer for Unified Grocers and before that spent years in the retail segment. She worked for 10 years for Alberstons, serving as president of the Southern California division for five years and she was a senior executive for Safeway before that.

She also has served on the board of IGA (Independent Grocers Alliance) and the Western Association of Food Chains in L.A. County, where she was the first female president and chairperson. Klug also has been named one of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery multiple times.

Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s operates 27 specialty grocery stores in Southern California. 

Also Worth Reading

Supervalu Ups Sue Klug to So Cal Div. Prez

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Sue Klug, s.v.p./sales and marketing for Supervalu's Retail West region has been elevated to president of the company's Southern California division.

Klug Departs Unified Grocers

Last day July 29

New Calif. Division S.V.P. Named at Albertsons

BOISE, Idaho -- Albertsons, Inc. here said Sue Klug will assume s.v.p./sales and merchandising duties for the chain¿s California food division on May 23.

Unified Grocers Promotes Three Execs

Joe Falvey, Sue Klug, Gary Herman raised in the ranks

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Food Retailers
Gelson’s Market Opens in Manhattan Beach
Wholesalers & Distributors
Klug Departs Unified Grocers