Industry Leaders Recognized by NGA

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has presented Gerry Kettler, director of consumer affairs at Quincy, Ill.-based Niemann Foods, with the Thomas F. Wenning Pinnacle PAC Award, and Dennis Belcastro, VP of industry affairs and consumer development at Dallas-based Kimberly-Clark North America, with the annual Industry Service Award.

Both awards were presented during NGA’s two-day Executive Conference, which took place Sept. 18-19 at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, overlapping with The NGA Show at the same venue.

Kettler is a longtime member of NGA’s Government Relations Committee, helping to establish advocacy priorities that benefit independent grocers. The Pinnacle PAC award, established in 2014, honors Thomas Wenning, NGA’s former EVP and general counsel, for his four decades of service to NGA and the independent supermarket industry.

“Gerry has been instrumental in supporting NGA Grocers PAC by providing a guiding vision and generous support,” noted Chris Jones, SVP of government relations and counsel at Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “Independent grocers have benefited greatly from Gerry’s dedication and exceptional service to advancing NGA’s interests in government and political affairs.”

Founded in 1917, Niemann Foods operates more than 100 stores, making it the largest independently owned grocery store chain in central Illinois.

“Gerry’s work ethic and dedication to advancing the interests of America’s independent grocers is inspiring,” said NGA Manager of Grassroots and PAC Terence Huie. “This has become even more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Gerry has been on the front lines, helping Niemann Foods navigate through difficult circumstances, while providing valuable input to NGA on grocers’ priorities during the pandemic.”