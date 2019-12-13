Independent Grocers Urge Congress to Fix ‘Retail Glitch’ Now

The National Grocers Association (NGA), which represents the independent supermarket sector, has sent a letter requesting that congressional leaders include the Restoring Investment in Improvements Act in any end-of-year spending package.

The bill would resolve the “retail glitch,” a drafting error in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) that causes interior remodels to independent grocery stores to depreciate over 39.5 years rather than the earlier policy of 15 years. The error, as NGA calls it, also keeps grocers from getting Congress’ intended benefit of 100% bonus depreciation for qualified improvement property (QIP).