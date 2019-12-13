Press enter to search
Close search

Independent Grocers Urge Congress to Fix ‘Retail Glitch’ Now

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Independent Grocers Urge Congress to Fix ‘Retail Glitch’ Now

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 12/13/2019
Independent Grocers Urge Congress to Fix ‘Retail Glitch’ Now
NGA has sent a letter to congressional leaders asking them to pass legislation addressing a drafting error in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act before the end of the year

The National Grocers Association (NGA), which represents the independent supermarket sector, has sent a letter requesting that congressional leaders include the Restoring Investment in Improvements Act in any end-of-year spending package.

The bill would resolve the “retail glitch,” a drafting error in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) that causes interior remodels to independent grocery stores to depreciate over 39.5 years rather than the earlier policy of 15 years. The error, as NGA calls it, also keeps grocers from getting Congress’ intended benefit of 100% bonus depreciation for qualified improvement property (QIP).

“The retail glitch creates uncertainty for family-owned and privately held retailers and wholesalers throughout the U.S., preventing the completion of vital upgrades and investments in their stores,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based NGA. “Independent grocers provide communities of all types with access to affordable and nutritious food options and are instrumental in fighting food insecurity and eradicating food deserts. Leadership must act to ensure independent grocers can invest in their businesses, employees and communities for years to come.”

Also Worth Reading

NGA Hails Intro of Senate Bill to Fix ‘Retail Glitch’

Tax Cuts & Jobs Act error kept independent grocers from making cap ex improvements

Independent Grocers ask Treasury to Fix Tax Reform Law Error

NGA, members sign on to letter to Sec’y Mnuchin

NGA, FMI Ask Congress to Amend Tax Law Mistake

Drafting error excludes qualified-improvement property from 100% bonus depreciation

RILA Joins Push to Pass Restoring Investment in Improvements Act

New legislation would correct drafting error in tax reform law

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Independent Grocers
Independent Grocers ask Treasury to Fix Tax Reform Law Error
Consumer & Regulatory Affairs
NGA Hails Intro of Senate Bill to Fix ‘Retail Glitch’