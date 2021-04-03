Independent Grocers Adopt AI Solution

Independent grocers Carlie C’s IGA and Pyramid Foods have implemented a next-generation AI solution from Hypersonix to better compete with large retailers by becoming more data-driven in merchandising, marketing and other areas of their business. Designed for nontechnical business users to help spur adoption across an organization, the cloud-based platform can be easily and affordably deployed in smaller enterprises with few tech resources.

Carlie C’s IGA, a 25-store operator based in Dunn, North Carolina, partnered with Hypersonix to boost its competitiveness with larger grocery store chains in the region. The food retailer’s main priority at first was to improve competitive pricing by identifying key factors such as consumer demand, competitive positioning, internal economics and localized category goals.

“As a smaller chain, using AI to improve the business has always seemed like something that would be out of reach for us,” noted Mack McLamb, president of Carlie C. McLamb Enterprises. “I must say that it has been incredibly easy and fast to implement Hypersonix, and now we are looking to maximize results.”

Meanwhile, Pyramid Foods, a regional 50-store, multi-banner retailer based in Springfield, Missouri, teamed with Hypersonix to enhance its pricing capabilities. The company will employ a range of new factors, among them analyzing consumer demand and competitive intelligence to set more optimal pricing to meet local shoppers’ needs.

“Historically, it has been a manual process to set pricing in our various locations, especially with the strong competitors that we face here,” said Pyramid Foods President and CEO Erick Taylor. “Now that we have the technology to make informed, accurate changes in real time, there are a variety of other areas where we plan to use Hypersonix. We’re looking forward to seeing continued growth across our business with the help of Hypersonix.”

The technology provider also worked with New Era, Michigan-based HomeTown Pharmacy, a chain with more than 40 locations across Michigan and Indiana, to help drive crossover sales within its pharmacy and retail stores by better identifying and serving its customers.