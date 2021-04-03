Independent Grocers Adopt AI Solution
Independent grocers Carlie C’s IGA and Pyramid Foods have implemented a next-generation AI solution from Hypersonix to better compete with large retailers by becoming more data-driven in merchandising, marketing and other areas of their business. Designed for nontechnical business users to help spur adoption across an organization, the cloud-based platform can be easily and affordably deployed in smaller enterprises with few tech resources.
Carlie C’s IGA, a 25-store operator based in Dunn, North Carolina, partnered with Hypersonix to boost its competitiveness with larger grocery store chains in the region. The food retailer’s main priority at first was to improve competitive pricing by identifying key factors such as consumer demand, competitive positioning, internal economics and localized category goals.
“As a smaller chain, using AI to improve the business has always seemed like something that would be out of reach for us,” noted Mack McLamb, president of Carlie C. McLamb Enterprises. “I must say that it has been incredibly easy and fast to implement Hypersonix, and now we are looking to maximize results.”
Meanwhile, Pyramid Foods, a regional 50-store, multi-banner retailer based in Springfield, Missouri, teamed with Hypersonix to enhance its pricing capabilities. The company will employ a range of new factors, among them analyzing consumer demand and competitive intelligence to set more optimal pricing to meet local shoppers’ needs.
“Historically, it has been a manual process to set pricing in our various locations, especially with the strong competitors that we face here,” said Pyramid Foods President and CEO Erick Taylor. “Now that we have the technology to make informed, accurate changes in real time, there are a variety of other areas where we plan to use Hypersonix. We’re looking forward to seeing continued growth across our business with the help of Hypersonix.”
The technology provider also worked with New Era, Michigan-based HomeTown Pharmacy, a chain with more than 40 locations across Michigan and Indiana, to help drive crossover sales within its pharmacy and retail stores by better identifying and serving its customers.
These partnerships “are examples of how advanced AI-based tools, that have until now been the purview of only large retailers, are available and affordable for independent retailers,” said Todd P. Michaud, president and chief commercial officer of San Jose, California-based Hypersonix, which leverages innovations in machine learning, natural language programming and real-time data computing for its platform. “While we work with large organizations, too, we are very proud of the impact that we can have with regional independent retailers. We are democratizing access to advanced diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive insights to find profitable revenue growth for great retailers of all sizes.”