Implementing a Cold-Storage Infrastructure Strategy for Ecommerce Grocery Fulfillment

The main goal of online grocery pickup (OGP), as it is popularly known, is to make sure that an order is filled for the customer in a timely and accurate manner while not compromising food safety. The site’s cold-storage infrastructure plays a pivotal role in ensuring that all order accuracy, on-time delivery and food safety demands of the online grocery fulfillment system are met.

There's no one-size-fits-all solution to the physical infrastructure needed in an online grocery fulfillment setup, since all supermarket and grocery store footprints are unique and have their own idiosyncrasies. Therefore, the companies that create climate-controlled cold-storage solutions for various ecommerce formats understand that managing and providing different cold-storage temperature levels are the foundation for a successful OGP operation.

The companies that are best at this are the ones that possess years of experience in developing cold-storage solutions. They rely on highly trained in-house design and engineering teams that work collaboratively with their clients so that they're able to satisfy specific and unique project specifications.

The most basic OGP operation will require some form of cold storage to hold the groceries selected from the store for either customer pickup or delivery. More complex or larger OGP operations may need back-room storage coolers and freezers, assembly-line automation systems and even robotic automation that can optimize the order-filling process.