FMI, Nielsen Expand ‘Digitally Engaged Food Shopper’ Study

Food Marketing Institute (FMI) and Nielsen have expanded their “Digitally Engaged Food Shopper” study with an omnichannel roadmap for the food marketing industry. Featuring more advisory partners, this year’s study will offer a set of actionable tools and resources to allow FMI members to work toward achieving a profitable business in an omnichannel environment.

Over the past three years, Nielsen and FMI’s joint effort has revealed insights on current and future digital shopping behaviors within the food retail sector. The 2019 initiative provides a new set of action items with new perspectives from A.T. Kearney, NPD, Precima, Eversight, Mi9 Retail and RSi.

“We’re effectively reducing the learning curve and helping our members understand the technology landscape in order to quickly create their own and/or partner with solution providers and compete,” noted Mark Baum, chief collaboration officer at Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “I describe this initiative as a ‘choose your own adventure’ within the context of a company’s digital self-assessment and how our members want to design and execute their digital strategies in this fast-paced environment.” Added Baum: “These companies, working closely together and with us, represent a natural evolution of the Nielsen and FMI ‘Digitally Engaged Food Shopper’ study and bring insights and a collective resource to help the food industry move forward effectively and efficiently on implementing omnichannel success.”

Via downloadable white papers, the following seven focus areas will be available within the 2019 Digitally Engaged Grocery Shoppers: Executive Workbook: