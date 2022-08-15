Idahoan Foods Chicken Broth Flavored Mashed Potatoes

After discovering through a survey that 80% of consumers make mashed potatoes from scratch at least once a year and 40% of these shoppers use chicken broth as an ingredient, Idahoan Foods was inspired to expand its broad range of convenient Fresh-Dried potato products with Idahoan Chicken Broth Flavored Mashed Potatoes. The first product launch for the iconic brand since 2019, Chicken Broth Flavored Mashed Potatoes feature the same creamy texture and quick prep time fans are accustomed to, with an extra layer of flavor from the infusion of real chicken broth and select herbs. The offering joins a long lineup of Flavored Mashed Potatoes, giving home cooks options for every meal occasion. A 4-ounce pouch of The Chicken Broth Flavored Mashed Potatoes retails for a suggested price range of $1.25-$1.50. Idahoan has also updated its portfolio of Mashed Potato Cups with a simplified, shopper-friendly look that brings brand imagery to the forefront and includes updated instructions for both microwave and boiling-water preparations, based on consumer feedback.