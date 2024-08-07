Idahoan Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes Additions

As consumers increasingly demand value sizes and dietary-/lifestyle-specific offerings, leading packaged potato product maker Idahoan Foods has expanded its already wide product portfolio to include Idahoan Buttery Homestyle Value Size Mashed Potatoes, Idahoan Dairy-Free Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes and Idahoan Reduced Sodium Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes. The brand’ most popular item, Buttery Homestyle, made with 100% real Idaho potatoes and blended with real butter, was the appropriate base to start from in an effort to connect with a greater number of potato lovers. The additions are a 12-ounce resealable Value Size pouch retailing for a suggested $4.49; a 4-ounce Dairy-Free version containing plant-based ingredients instead of dairy ones and retailing for a suggested $1.69; and a 4-ounce Reduced Sodium SKU featuring 30% less sodium and also retailing for a suggested $1.69.