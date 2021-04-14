Advertisement
04/14/2021

Hy-Vee’s New Hire to Oversee Data Strategy

Jason Buhrow joins retailer's leadership team
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
Hy-Vee’s New Hire to Oversee Data Strategy Jason Buhrow
Jason Buhrow

Hy-Vee Inc. has named Jason Buhrow its chief data officer to oversee the development and governance of data strategy for the more than $11 billion retailer. Buhrow will also focus on innovation in the area of enterprise-wide data science, analysis and visualization.

“We are excited to welcome Jason to the Hy-Vee family, and are confident that his extensive experience in information management and strategy will enable Hy-Vee to continue delivering amazing customer experiences by leveraging data and analytics,” said Randy Edeker, chairman of the board, CEO and president of Hy-Vee.

Previously, Buhrow was business technology VP for FBL Financial Group Inc. He has also held technology leadership positions at RSM US LLP and Berkley Technology Service LLC, and has significant experience in retail, insurance, finance, nonprofits and manufacturing. Buhrow holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Northern Iowa. He also serves on the board of directors for Norwalk Student Education Foundation and is an advisory member for 100 Men of Norwalk.

Buhrow starts in his new role at Hy-Vee on April 19.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Also Worth Reading

Hy-Vee Dietitians Hosting Diabetes Health Events

Hy-Vee Dietitians Hosting Diabetes Health Events

Aim is to help customers better manage condition

Hy-Vee to Hold 2nd ‘Best of Local Brands’ Summit ECRM RangeMe

Hy-Vee to Hold 2nd ‘Best of Local Brands’ Summit

Event for Midwestern vendors will take place in May

Hy-Vee to Roll Out In-Store Nail Salons The W Nail Bar

Hy-Vee to Roll Out In-Store Nail Salons

Grocer partners with The W Nail Bar on 'several' in-store locations

How Hy-Vee Plans to Grow

How Hy-Vee Plans to Grow

CEO Randy Edeker shares how the pandemic has shaped the Midwestern grocer going forward

You May Also Like

Advertisement