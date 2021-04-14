Hy-Vee’s New Hire to Oversee Data Strategy

Hy-Vee Inc. has named Jason Buhrow its chief data officer to oversee the development and governance of data strategy for the more than $11 billion retailer. Buhrow will also focus on innovation in the area of enterprise-wide data science, analysis and visualization.

“We are excited to welcome Jason to the Hy-Vee family, and are confident that his extensive experience in information management and strategy will enable Hy-Vee to continue delivering amazing customer experiences by leveraging data and analytics,” said Randy Edeker, chairman of the board, CEO and president of Hy-Vee.

Previously, Buhrow was business technology VP for FBL Financial Group Inc. He has also held technology leadership positions at RSM US LLP and Berkley Technology Service LLC, and has significant experience in retail, insurance, finance, nonprofits and manufacturing. Buhrow holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Northern Iowa. He also serves on the board of directors for Norwalk Student Education Foundation and is an advisory member for 100 Men of Norwalk.

Buhrow starts in his new role at Hy-Vee on April 19.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.