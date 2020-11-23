Press enter to search
Hy-Vee Revives Reserved Hour for High-Risk Shoppers

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 11/23/2020
Hy-Vee Revives Reserved Shopping Hour for High-Risk Shoppers COVID-19
Hy-Vee's reserved hour, running from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, is designated for customers who are ages 60 and older, pregnant or living with an underlying health condition that makes them more likely to become seriously ill.

In a move certain to be adopted by other retailers, Hy-Vee has reinstated its reserved shopping hour for customers considered high-risk as COVID-19 cases surge throughout its eight-state region, as well as across the United States.

The reserved hour is offered at all Hy-Vee locations from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, and is designated for customers who are ages 60 and older, pregnant or living with an underlying health condition that makes them more likely to become seriously ill.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the areas we serve, we believe it’s necessary to bring back this special hour to best serve customers who are at a higher risk of serious illness,” the company said. “Hy-Vee remains committed to our customers during these challenging times and will take all measures necessary to keep them and our employees safe.”

All other customers are asked to limit their shopping to before or after the reserved hour.

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.

 

