How to Use the FDA's Latest Label Changes to Your Advantage

Jan. 1, 2020 , marked the FDA’s deadline for many suppliers to introduce an updated food and beverage label. The new label reflects new perspectives in nutrition science, shifting consumer diet preferences and an increased desire for transparency in consumer packaged goods.

Another shift in consumer preferences that’s happening right now: the rise of online grocery shopping. Together, these two changes present an opportunity for grocers to differentiate themselves. By making new, more informative product label information accessible online, grocers can win over more customers, including those with allergies and special diets.

The secret ingredient is product photography, which can help grocers use newly available label information to attract and convert more customers.

What’s changing: added sugars, different vitamins, new design

Aside from the addition of trans fat to Nutrition Facts in 2006, the FDA food and beverage label has stayed roughly the same for the past 20 years.

But in 2016, the FDA announced that all food and beverage items from manufacturers with $10 million or more in annual sales must get an updated nutrition information label by Jan. 1, 2020.

Many items with the new label are already on shelves. But for grocers rolling out the new label by the new year (note: manufacturers with less than $10 million in annual sales have until 2021), be on the lookout for:

An added sugar value and % DV (percent of daily value) below the usual sugar information

The amount of vitamin D, potassium, calcium, and iron replacing vitamins A and C

Larger fonts for serving size, servings per container and calories

Larger serving sizes to reflect what people actually eat

For people with allergies, special diets and particular preferences, labels will now be much more helpful in making purchase decisions.

Further, as they get accustomed to the new label format, these consumers might be hesitant to buy online when those labels aren’t visible. That’s why grocers can capitalize on these regulations to drive more conversions from the growing population of online grocery shoppers.

High-quality online product photos will reach more consumers

The number of online grocery shoppers grew rapidly this past year, from 23.1% of all shoppers in 2018 to 36.8% in 2019 — that’s 35 million more online grocery shoppers this year.