How State Legislatures Are Bolstering Support for Rural Grocers

Bill in North Dakota latest in efforts to help indies ensure food access and stay competitive
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
state capitol in ND
The North Dakota state Senate passed a bill that will support small independent grocers.

Lawmakers in the nation’s heartland are taking action to support independent grocers in rural areas. This week, state senators in North Dakota passed a bill that would provide $1 million in grants for operators striving to stay afloat at a time of high costs and competition from online and mass retailers.

The bill, which next moves to the House chamber of North Dakota’s legislative branch, comes at a crucial time, proponents contend. State Senator Janne Myrdal, a farmer and homemaker, underscored the needs of certain populations. “You can’t have people in their 70s and 80s driving 30, 40 or 50 miles for groceries. So, a lot of these small communities get together, they try to figure out how can we do it. And if we can have that grassroots sort of engagement and then come as the state and say, ‘we’re going to help you with some grants,’ to get that going, I think that serves all of the people in North Dakota, and certainly the rural areas,” she explained.

According to a local media report, funding could be distributed to grocers as early as this summer if the bill becomes law.

This is the latest in a series of efforts to support grocers in rural communities. Last month, legislators in Iowa passed a bill that will dole out $2 million in funding for the indie grocers located in small population centers. Operators could receive up to $200,000 to upgrade their stores and equipment. Through its Iowa Grants program, that state is also opening up applications for Rural Innovations Grants to help rural grocery stores improve food access and to prosper in their communities.  

In 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture introduced a program to buoy rural grocers. The Food Access and Retail Expansion (FARE) fund is part of the agency’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative.

