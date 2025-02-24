How State Legislatures Are Bolstering Support for Rural Grocers
Bill in North Dakota latest in efforts to help indies ensure food access and stay competitive
This is the latest in a series of efforts to support grocers in rural communities. Last month, legislators in Iowa passed a bill that will dole out $2 million in funding for the indie grocers located in small population centers. Operators could receive up to $200,000 to upgrade their stores and equipment. Through its Iowa Grants program, that state is also opening up applications for Rural Innovations Grants to help rural grocery stores improve food access and to prosper in their communities.
In 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture introduced a program to buoy rural grocers. The Food Access and Retail Expansion (FARE) fund is part of the agency’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative.