How State Legislatures Are Bolstering Support for Rural Grocers

Lawmakers in the nation’s heartland are taking action to support independent grocers in rural areas. This week, state senators in North Dakota passed a bill that would provide $1 million in grants for operators striving to stay afloat at a time of high costs and competition from online and mass retailers.

The bill, which next moves to the House chamber of North Dakota’s legislative branch, comes at a crucial time, proponents contend. State Senator Janne Myrdal, a farmer and homemaker, underscored the needs of certain populations. “You can’t have people in their 70s and 80s driving 30, 40 or 50 miles for groceries. So, a lot of these small communities get together, they try to figure out how can we do it. And if we can have that grassroots sort of engagement and then come as the state and say, ‘we’re going to help you with some grants,’ to get that going, I think that serves all of the people in North Dakota, and certainly the rural areas,” she explained.

According to a local media report, funding could be distributed to grocers as early as this summer if the bill becomes law.