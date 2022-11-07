How Retailers Can Help Lift Holiday ‘Spirits’

Retailers Satisfy Thirst for International Wines
With wine being the beverage of choice for so many festive gatherings, food retailers are looking to become wine destinations for this year’s holiday celebrations. Variety packs are a great way for consumers to experiment. For instance, The Kroger Co. recently launched its annual Winter Wine Box Celebration Pack, featuring 24 curated wines exclusive to the retailer.
“We have specially curated 24 exquisite wines for our customers this season, and we can’t wait for them to be enjoyed,” says Barry Craft, VP of grocery at Cincinnati-based Kroger. “There’s something for everyone — reds, whites, rosé and sparkling varieties from around the world — and as customers try the curation, they can learn more about a prized varietal or world-renowned growing region each day.”
The selection of handpicked wines hails from Bulgaria, France, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, the Republic of North Macedonia, South Africa and Spain. The Winter Wine Box contains 24 6.3-ounce bottles equaling six full-sized bottles of wine.
Also, don’t forget to stock those boozy advent calendars. These seasonal items are always popular with consumers for holiday gift-giving or as a fun way for the purchasers themselves to count down to the holidays.
Winn-Dixie, a Southeastern Grocers banner, is stocking shelves with its limited-edition Holiday Wine Advent Calendar in select Alabama, Florida and Louisiana stores. The new Mistletoe Magic Holiday Wine Collection features 24 miniature bottles of hand-selected fine wines from around the world. It touts a unique assortment of red, white and rosé varieties, including selections created by award-winning wineries.
“From aspiring sommeliers to novice wine lovers, we want to help our customers celebrate the holidays and explore new wine varieties, one glass at a time,” says Raymond Rhee, chief people officer for Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers. “Our wine advent calendars allow us to highlight our award-winning wine partners and give our customers the opportunity to discover new wine selections during the festive holiday season.”
Additionally, wine enthusiasts are encouraged to scan the QR code located on each Mistletoe Magic Holiday Wine Collection calendar to find descriptions of each unique selection, pairing recommendations, and more.
Brewed for the Holidays
Anchor Brewing Co.’s annual Christmas Ale has returned for beer drinkers. Each year, Anchor’s brewmasters craft a new secret recipe and bottle the limited-edition ale with a different festive hand-drawn tree label. Like last year, a portion of all sales benefits One Tree Planted, a nonprofit that’s dedicated to global reforestation and plants millions of trees across 43 countries.
The 48th annual Christmas Ale showcases notes of orange, honeysuckle, toasted malts and eucalyptus. Featuring botanicals and herbaceous hops, the 7.2% rye-forward brew finishes with a touch of spice like the warming bittersweet notes of amaro, an Italian herbal liqueur often enjoyed as an after-dinner digestif.
“Holidays at Anchor Brewing are always a special time to reflect on our history and the pioneering spirit that inspires our innovation,” says newly anointed Brewmaster Dane Volek, of San Francisco-based Anchor Brewing. “Our incredible brewing team crafted a Christmas Ale that truly captures the essence of the holidays. We’re excited for fans to celebrate the season with us.”
This year’s hand-drawn label features a blue gum eucalyptus tree, a nod to Mary Ellen Pleasant — a 19th-century San Francisco entrepreneur, financier, abolitionist and civil rights activist. Pleasant, who is recognized as the “Mother of Civil Rights in California” for her impact during Gold Rush-era San Francisco, planted blue gum eucalyptus trees outside her Pacific Heights mansion shortly before her death in 1904.
Also in San Francisco, 21st Amendment Brewery is ringing in the holiday season with a fresh new look for an old favorite, Fireside Chat Winter Ale. The newer, more elegant packaging depicts two reindeer enjoying a cozy tête-à-tête next to a crackling fireplace, with wistful elves peeking through the windows.
“Fireside Chat is a beer we’ve been making every holiday season since we opened our pub in 2000,” observes Nico Freccia, COO and co-founder of 21st Amendment. “It’s the very first Great American Beer Festival medal we won, back in 2001. So it was really fun to rethink the design and branding for this beer, really leaning into the holiday season and a sense of fun. While we play with the spices each year for just the right holiday flair, the beer hasn’t changed, and it’s still the best beer out there for your holiday table, as a gift for a friend or just to enjoy by a warm fire.”
Shaun O’Sullivan, co-founder and brewmaster at 21st Amendment, describes Fireside Chat as having “a deep amber color, bright toffee foam-laced head, soft spice profile, and a rich, subtle chocolate layer on the finish that’s wonderfully elegant.”
According to O’Sullivan, the 7.9% spiced winter ale “really comes together with the new package design. … Be like a reindeer and enjoy this beer with your reindeer friends.”