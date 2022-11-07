How Retailers Can Help Lift Holiday ‘Spirits’

Entertaining With Eggnog

Nothing says holiday entertaining more than sipping on eggnog, and consumer brands are ready to meet the high demand for this popular beverage. For example, after a successful 2021 launch, BuzzBallz Eggnog is returning for the 2022 holiday season with both wine- and spirit-based variations.

According to the RTD cocktail company, its spirit-based Cocktails and wine-based Chillers embody a classic eggnog taste, decadent and rich in vanilla flavor, with familiar hints of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Single-serve BuzzBallz Eggnog Chillers are made with an orange wine base, while BuzzBallz Eggnog Cocktails use real rum along with fresh dairy cream and spices.

“We found most of the premade eggnog with alcohol to be somewhat harsh,” notes Charles Irvin, VP of R&D for Carrollton, Texas-based BuzzBallz. “We played around quite a bit with different spice-and-cream ratios, but ultimately came up with cocktails that we thought made eggnog better.” These seasonal flavors join more than a dozen others in the BuzzBallz portfolio.

Meanwhile, breakfast brand Eggo is out to make adulting a little more fun. Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg Co. has created Eggo Nog to elevate parents’ free time and give grownups a unique way to “L’Eggo” of holiday stress this season. Made in partnership with craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Co., in Gatlinburg, Tenn., 20% ABV Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream is a rich rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes.

“The holidays are exhausting for parents — from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves,” says Joe Beauprez, marketing director for Eggo. “We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved ‘evening me time.’ Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles — maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream — Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L’Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year.”

Adds Greg Eidam, Sugarlands’ master distiller: “We’re very excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to create this fun and festive version of our popular Appalachian Sippin’ Cream. Our team at the distillery worked hard to ensure hints of cinnamon and nutmeg came through in the flavors, making every sip reminiscent of a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle. We’re confident this tasty twist on the classic holiday treat will have parents longing for their ‘evening me time’ all holiday season long.”

Vegan and allergen-sensitive consumers can also partake in eggnog fun. Misunderstood Whiskey Co. is bringing the first RTD dairy-free hard 14% ABV Oat Nog to shelves this holiday season. The limited release, which uses Misunderstood’s Ginger Spiced Whiskey and oat milk as its base, provides a light, flavorful and creamy alternative to traditional eggnog.

“Our goal has always been to change perceptions with products that taste so good, they make you think twice about a category,” explains Chris Buglisi, co-founder of Bardstown, Ky.-based Misunderstood Whiskey. “First, it was bringing together flavored whiskey drinkers and traditional whiskey drinkers with our Ginger Spiced Whiskey, and now bringing together the dairy and nondairy communities with our Oat Nog.”

Much like Misunderstood’s flagship whiskey, which is blended with real ginger, shelf-stable Misunderstood Oat Nog is made with quality ingredients that include sustainably sourced oat milk blended with 100% American whiskey, and is free of neutral grain spirit, high-fructose corn syrup or artificial sweeteners.

“We had such a blast working on this innovation, and we couldn’t be more excited to share our first limited release with consumers, especially with traditional eggnog drinkers,” notes JD Recobs, co-founder of Misunderstood Whiskey. “We’ve seen the alternative milk category grow exponentially over the past few years, so we’re thrilled to be a part of the innovation and release something unique and delicious for the fall and winter season. While Misunderstood Oat Nog is best enjoyed simply chilled or over ice, we also think it’s going to be a great base for seasonal cocktails.”